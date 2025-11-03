Bengaluru shocker: 41-yr-old manager killed with dumbbell in office over light switch dispute 

A late-night argument over switching off a light turned fatal in Bengaluru when a 41-year-old manager was brutally beaten to death by his colleague inside an office in Govindarajanagar early Saturday.

The victim, identified as Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga district, worked as a manager at Data Digital Bank, a company specialising in storing film and production videos. The accused, 24-year-old Somala Vamshi from Vijayawada, was employed as a technical executive in the same firm.

Advertisement

According to police, both men lived and worked in the same rented office space, which doubled as accommodation for employees handling late-night projects. Around 1.30 a.m., an argument broke out when Babu, reportedly sensitive to bright lights, asked Vamshi to switch them off. The verbal spat soon escalated into violence.

In a sudden fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu and then attacked him repeatedly with a dumbbell, striking his head, face, and chest. Babu collapsed on the spot, succumbing to severe injuries before medical help could arrive.

Alarmed co-workers rushed to the scene and called emergency services, but paramedics declared Babu dead upon arrival. Overcome with panic and guilt, Vamshi reportedly sought help from colleagues before walking to the Govindarajanagar Police Station, where he surrendered and confessed to the assault.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and taken Vamshi into custody. DCP (West) Girish S confirmed that the brawl stemmed from a disagreement over switching off the light, said, “Preliminary investigation suggests it was a sudden fight that took a violent turn.”

Investigators are probing whether prior tensions or workplace issues might have contributed to the fatal confrontation. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Victoria Hospital, and further investigation is ongoing.