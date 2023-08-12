Bengaluru woman duped of Rs 25,000 by fraudster impersonating food delivery employee

In a disturbing incident, a woman in Bengaluru was duped of Rs 25,000 by a conman who posed as a food delivery employee, as reported by the Times of India.

64-year-old Shilpa Sarnobat, a resident of Bengaluru's Nagawara area, reportedly placed an order through a food delivery app on August 6. However, within a few minutes, she opted to cancel her order.

The action led to swift consequences for her. Following the cancellation, the food delivery platform imposed cancellation charges on Sarnobat.

The woman received a call on August 8 from an unidentified caller who claimed to be a customer care employee and promised to refund the woman for her cancellation charges that were recently incurred.

After the man gave the woman's food order information, she trusted him and downloaded an app and followed his directions. She provided him with her bank account information and afterwards received a notification saying that Rs 25,000 had been withdrawn from her account.

The woman attempted to contact that person but received no response, forcing her to file a complaint with the local police station.

The recent report of fraudulent activities has witnessed a sharp increase, with individuals losing vast sums of money to unscrupulous elements posing as allies.

Earlier this month, a woman fell victim to a con, losing a staggering Rs 82 lakh to a man who deceived her with a dangerous facade of familiarity and trust. The unsuspecting woman was reportedly swindled by a man who posed as her childhood friend.

