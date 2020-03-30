Beware of fake PM CARES Fund UPI ID! Govt warns against fraudulent coronavirus charity funds

Make sure that your monetary contribution towards fight against coronavirus is going into right hands. Government has warned donors against fake UPI IDs in the guise of PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund doing the rounds. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check noted that fictitious UPI IDs are being circulated on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.

"Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.#PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi#PMCARES #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eHw83asBQ9 PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 29, 2020

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the emergency relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus. Donations can be made via debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI, RTGS, or NEFT, and will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G) of the Income-tax Act. People from all walks of life have donated to the fund so far.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he will donate a month's salary to the PM CARES fund. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju and Santosh Gangwar were among those who made a similar commitment.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Indian Railways will contribute Rs 151 crore to the relief fund. The Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, as well as employees of the Defence Ministry, have decided to donate one day's salary to the fund, amounting to around Rs 500 crore. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that the Central Armed Police Forces contributed one-day salary of its personnel, amounting to Rs 116 crore.

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100-crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the fund, joining Tata Group, Reliance Industries and other corporates who have come forward to support the fight against the pandemic.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause while Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore besides opening India's first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.

The JSW Group said it will extend financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to combat the deadly virus.

The Sajjan Jindal-led group will provide equipment to healthcare workers and its employees will donate one day's salary.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and its Managing Director Uday Kotak announced a Rs 60-crore donation. The bank will donate Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Fund and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said in a tweet.

A host of Bollywood celebrities have also made contributions to the PM CARES fund, including actor Akshay Kumar, filmmakers Karan Johar and Aanand L Rai, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and TV host and actor Maniesh Paul.

