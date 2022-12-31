'Bhaga Bhaga': Tourists shout as rhino chases safari jeeps in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A convoy of safari jeeps can be seen speeding through a tight passageway in Assam's Kaziranga National Park while shouts of "bhaga (speed up), move, move" can be heard. Slowly, the camera pans out to reveal the rhinoceros that was charging the tourists and making them scream in fear.

The rhinoceros is said to have chased the convoy for about three kilometres before returning to the forest.

The incident, which was recorded by a safari visitor using their phone camera, is currently trending on social media.

A rhino chased tourists out of Manas National Park in #Assampic.twitter.com/IHAWNsV5kA December 30, 2022

Several reports of rhinoceros chasing safari vehicles have recently surfaced. A similar video from Manas National Park also went viral on social media.

A rhinoceros started chasing the safari jeep after it saw the jeep travelling through the park's Habari forest.

The driver was then seen rapidly speeding up and passing the rhino. The large animal, on the other hand, continued to pursue the vehicle for some time.

According to the most recent census data released by the national park authority, there are 2,613 rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, and their numbers are increasing.

In March, the park authority tweeted, "There was an increase of 200 individuals from 2018 despite 400 death mainly due to natural causes."