Bharat box office collection Day 10: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark domestically

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest blockbuster, Bharat, could easily cross the Rs 200-crore mark domestically, even though the film's worldwide earnings have already breached the Rs 250-crore mark. The film has raked in a whopping Rs 255.58 crore worldwide, Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri tweeted on Friday. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial did exceptionally well at the ticket counter during the first four days of its Eid release on June 5, which helped the film shatter many box office records. Salman Khan starrer Bharat became the highest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 42.2 crore on the first day of its release. Not only this, its net opening weekend collection crossed Rs 100 crore.

However, its weekdays' earnings didn't match the initial numbers, leading to a steady collection domestically. Film trade analysts are hoping that Bharat box office collection could rise during this weekend, though the India-Pakistan cricket world cup match on Sunday in Manchester, England, could play spoilsport. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has thanked the Indian cricket team members for watching his film in England, and wished them best for their upcoming matches.

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Bharat is Salman and Katrina Kaif's second blockbuster after Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also the biggest opener of Salman Khan to date. Salman Khan has set a new record with Bharat's success -- he is the biggest star in Bollywood with maximum films (14) in the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Of these 14 films, three have crossed Rs 300 crore, while two films earned over Rs 200 crore. Bharat's phenomenal success prompted Salman to come out and thank his fans for the overwhelming support. He said this film was his career's biggest opener. Salman also held a special screening of Bharat for the families of those who "experienced the events of 1947 and the Partition".

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Apart from breaking the opening day record of Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat also triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore), mentioned Taran Adarsh. Bharat was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas. The film has received a mixed response from the critics. Taran Adarsh has given Bharat '4 stars' and has called Salman Khan the lifeline of the movie. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is a mix of action, humour, drama and emotions. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film features Kumud Raina, Tabu as Meher, Sunil Grover as Vilayti Khan and Disha Patani as Radha.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

