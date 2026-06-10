'Bhavani bypass to Dubai' in ₹10,000! TNSTC bus ticket goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

A Tamil Nadu bus passenger expecting a routine journey to Hosur was stunned when his ticket appeared to send him all the way to Dubai, UAE, for a fare of ₹10,000. The unusual incident, which has since gone viral on social media, occurred when P. Damadoran and his friend boarded a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Bhavani Bypass on its way to Bengaluru. The two passengers requested tickets to Hosur, a destination that typically costs around ₹150.

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However, when the conductor handed over the printed tickets, Damadoran noticed something was seriously off. Instead of Hosur, the destination on the ticket read “Dubai, UAE.” To make matters even more surprising, the fare displayed on the ticket was ₹10,000 per passenger, turning an ordinary interstate bus ride into what looked like an international trip.

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Amused by the bizarre error, Damadoran shared a picture of the ticket online. The image quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with jokes and memes. Many wondered whether TNSTC had quietly launched a budget transport service connecting Tamil Nadu and the Gulf nation.

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Damadoran boarded a Coimbatore-Bengaluru bus at Bhavani to reach Hosur. The fare for Hosur from Bhavani is Rs 150.



But he was shocked when he looked at the ticket issued by the conductor.



It was printed on the ticket as: Bhavani Bypass to Dubai Rs. 10,000. pic.twitter.com/Uso46QI2Nn — Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) June 8, 2026

The viral ticket soon caught the attention of transport officials, who moved swiftly to explain the situation. According to TNSTC’s Salem Division, the Dubai destination and inflated fare were caused by a technical glitch in the electronic ticketing machine used by the conductor. Officials clarified that the passengers were charged only the correct fare of ₹150 and that the error was limited to the printed details on the ticket.

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Transport authorities said the issue did not affect ticket collection or passenger records and was merely a software-related malfunction. Necessary steps are reportedly being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While the explanation may have ended concerns about overcharging, it did little to stop the internet from enjoying the accidental “international route.” For a brief moment, a simple trip from Bhavani to Hosur became one of India’s most talked-about journeys, at least on paper.