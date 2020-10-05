Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa blesses Sidharth Shukla, Kumar Sanu's son; dances for contestants

Bigg Boss lovers are happy as the latest season has just hit the deck. Similar to the past editions, Bigg Boss this time too promises heavy doses of arguments, fights, gossip and romance. The entertainment has begun with self-styled God-woman Radhe Maa entering the House.

While on Saturday, the controversial spiritual guru was seen blessing the place, Sunday saw her blessing the contestants including Season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Shukla, who has entered the house along with winners of previous seasons - Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - even touched her feet to seek her blessings. "Jis bachche ke upar ma khush hoti hai, wo bacha bulandio ko chhoota hai," Radhe Maa, whose real name is Sukhwinder Kaur, said. Radhe Maa also gave blessings to Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

The God-woman even danced in the house amid cheers of "Radhe Maa, Radhe Maa" from the contestants. She also sang a birthday song for Hina Khan after the actress revealed that it's her birthday. Later, Bigg Boss thanked Radhe Maa for coming to the house.

Meanwhile, Radhe Maa has been involved in various controversies over the years. One of her controversies include carrying a trishul on a Jet Airways flight from Aurangabad to Mumbai, thereby violating the rules laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra had also accused the God-woman of sexual exploitation. A woman had also pressed dowry charges against Radhe Maa.

