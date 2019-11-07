Bigil Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's film emerges as the top-grosser in overseas markets

Tamil film Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as his highest-grossing film in the overseas territories. The movie which has been performing consistently since its release on October 25 has reportedly minted a total amount of $11.5 million.

Bigil is also the top-grossing Tamil movie of the year 2019 in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UAE/GCC, Norway and France.

According to reports, the sports drama has now become the third successive movie of Vijay to cross $10 million in the overseas territories.

Released on October 25, Bigil is a sport drama film in which Vijay has essayed a dual role -- an aged gangster and a women football team coach. The film also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha and Indhuja in crucial roles.

With the success of Bigil, the 45-year-old Vijay has three Rs 250-crore grossers to his credit -- Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019). Film Bigil is the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after Theri and Mersal.

The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore and released across 3,000 screens globally. The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu as 'Whistle'.

