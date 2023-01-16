Bihar boy buys Audi worth Rs 50 lakh from YouTube earnings

Many emerging artists have found a home on YouTube, opening up a new market for them. Making videos for the platform is a full-time job with enormous potential. All you need is a phone camera and a strong desire to succeed. There are numerous stories of people whose lives have been drastically altered as a result of YouTube.

One such example is Harsh Rajput from Bihar who makes comedy videos by reporting about various issues on YouTube. He has close to 33 lakh subscribers on his channel. He has now bought an Audi car worth Rs 50 lakhs with YouTube earnings. His most popular video, a 10-minute comedy, has been viewed 20 million times. Some of his scripted videos contain such acting that people are misled about the reality of the incident, especially when a portion of the video goes viral.

Harsh Rajput told Aaj Tak that he is from Aurangabad's Jasoiya village in Bihar. He claims to have earned up to Rs 8 lakh per month from YouTube Adsense.

Regular YouTube income aside, he also profits from brand promotion. Harsh earned an average of Rs 4.5 lakh per month from Adsense from June 2022 to October 2022.

Harsh's father worked as a home guard for the Bihar Police and as a driver for police officers. Simultaneously, Harsh describes himself as an actor. He did theatre in Delhi before moving to Mumbai. However, when Covid struck, he had to return home. During the lockdown, he started his YouTube channel. In his videos, he plays the role of a reporter and does comedy based on current events.

Harsh recently purchased an Audi A4 car worth around Rs 50 lakh. He said that his home was about to get auctioned off because the loan could not be repaid but he saved it through YouTube's earnings.