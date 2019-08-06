scorecardresearch
Bihar man gives his Tata Nano a helicopter look!

Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter

A man from Bihar's Chhapra village has given a helicopter look to his Tata Nano car with a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast.

Mithilesh Prasad, who comes from a farmer's family, always wanted to become a pilot, but he couldnot become one. So, to fulfill his dream he gave his Nano car a helicopter look.

However, Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter does not fly. This car-helicopter just rolls on the road.

If you don't know how to fly a helicopter, just make your car look like one! (@ruptly)

