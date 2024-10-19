Bihar mechanic makes affordable e-cycles for school children: Here's how much does it cost

A local mechanic in Bihar has taken a remarkable initiative to help schoolchildren commute to school more easily and affordably. Manotosh Sharma, a resident of Pasour village in Charpokhari block of Bihar, has designed and built a fleet of electric cycles specifically tailored for children.

Mantosh, a welding mechanic, spent six months working on an innovative e-cycle powered by a battery, similar to an e-bike. His hard work has earned him great praise from the villagers.

He was inspired to create the e-cycle after seeing children in his village walking or riding bicycles to school in the scorching summer heat. Wanting to make their commute easier and more affordable, Mantosh had the idea one day while sitting in his welding shop: why not build a bicycle that could be powered with minimal effort and sold at a low price?

Mantosh imagined an electric cycle that would make commuting easier and more comfortable. He started by welding together the battery, motor, and frame of the bicycle. After six months of hard work, the e-cycle was complete. During testing, it reached a top speed of 35 kilometers per hour with the accelerator. The villagers were impressed by his invention and have been encouraging local authorities to bring the e-cycle to market soon.

In an interview with Local 18, Mantosh Sharma talked about his motorized e-cycle, which is designed to comfortably hold two riders. He mentioned that he spent about Rs 22,000 to build the bicycle frame and gather all the necessary parts, including a motor, battery, horn, indicator, and accelerator. He also created a box to store the battery and charger.

Mantosh emphasized that his innovation is affordable, noting that while similar e-cycles on the market cost between Rs 50,000 and 60,000, his version is much cheaper. His work showcases the potential for local innovation and aims to provide accessible transportation for more people.

One unique feature of the e-cycle is that it runs on battery, but riders can also pedal by switching off the motor mode if they prefer. After charging the battery for four hours, users can travel about 45 to 50 km, with a maximum speed of 30-35 km/h. The brakes are designed to match this speed. In his conversation with Local 18, Mantosh shared that since he created the e-cycle, hundreds of people from his village and nearby areas have shown interest in buying it.