'Bill for 3 nights was Rs 3 lakh': Pune CA uses credit card points to stay at Marriott Resort for free

A chartered accountant from Pune has made headlines after using his credit card points to stay at a luxurious Marriott resort in Uttarakhand for three nights without paying a single rupee.

Priti Jain accumulated 58,000 membership reward points by spending Rs 4 lakh on her American Express Platinum card. She then converted these points into Marriott Bonvoy points, the loyalty currency of Marriott International’s rewards program. Marriott Bonvoy points can be earned and redeemed for hotel stays and other travel experiences. These points can also be purchased, with their price varying based on demand.

The Hotel entrance was smaller than we expected but very tastefully done🤌

relatively less crowded as we arrived on a weekded, we welcomed warmly by the staff.

Liked how well organised they were with the check-in, with almost everything ready before we arrived.

Jain shared on X that the hotel had upgraded their stay, moving them from a regular room to a premier room on the first day, and then to an executive suite for the next two days. She described the experience as "feeling like royalty," noting that the room's usual rate was over Rs 90,000 per night.

💥Best Part of the Stay was the luxurious Rooms 🏨

We were upgraded to Premier Room on Day 1 and then to Executive Suite for the upcoming two days which felt like Royalty 👑

Revenue rates for this room was an upwards of 90k/night 🤯

Look at the video

Jain described her luxurious stay, mentioning that Marriott provided complimentary breakfasts and hi-tea, along with a Ganga aarti every evening on the deck overlooking the river. "There was live music, great food, and an overall relaxing experience for guests," she said.

We visited during August end, when weather was ideal—beautifully misty, with shifting clouds offering stunning views. We were initially unsure about the weather, but since it was my husband's birthday, we couldn't change the dates. Thankfully, it turned out to be perfect ✨

The stay was booked for 25,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Jain explained that she had transferred her AMEX rewards to Marriott Bonvoy during a 30% bonus offer. By using 58,000 AMEX membership rewards earned on Rs 4 lakh in expenses, she secured a 3-night stay valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. With the suite upgrade and complimentary breakfast, the total value of the stay was nearly Rs 3 lakh, which she called "an incredible deal."

The hotel offers breathtaking vistas of the Himalayan foothills. Whether from our suite or the poolside, every angle was picture-perfect. An ideal retreat 🏖️

Last month, another credit card enthusiast shared that he took his family on a luxury vacation to Masai Mara, a wildlife reserve in Kenya. They stayed at the ultra-luxurious JW Marriott lodge for five nights without spending a single rupee. The stay, worth Rs 27.5 lakh, was fully covered using his reward points.