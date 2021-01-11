Bird flu outbreak in India: 8 states, 1 UT under avian influenza grip

Delhi and Maharashtra governments have confirmed the presence of bird flu infections in their respective states after samples tested positive for avian influenza.

With the inclusion of Delhi and Maharashtra, eight States and one Union Territory now have confirmed bird flu presence. Earlier, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had also confirmed bird flu outbreaks.

Earlier, the Centre directed zoo management across the country to submit daily reports to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till the areas under their control have been declared as bird flu-free. CZA has issued an office memorandum in which it has directed all zoo management to strengthen surveillance and aviary management. CZA has issued strictly hygiene protocols which are to be maintained by zoos. They are also expected to collect bird droppings, disinfect them and dispose of it appropriately.

These are the top 5 developments on avian flu outbreak in the country:

Delhi confirmed the presence of bird flu infections after samples taken from dead ducks and crows tested positive. Positive results of eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory has confirmed bird flu in Delhi, officials explained on Monday. The eight samples were collected from- a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Sanjay Lake and Dwarka.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a ban on imports of live birds in the national capital. He also announced the closure of Ghazipur poultry market which is the biggest in the national capital. The CM has stated that the government is following all guidelines and directives issued by the Centre.

On Monday it was confirmed that bird flu caused the death of 800 hens at a poultry farm in Parbhani district, Maharashtra. "The cause of death has been confirmed as bird flu. Hence, we have decided to cull all the birds in one-km radius of the place where these deaths took place," the Collector Deepak Muglikar had told news agency PTI. "We have created a prohibitory zone in 10 km radius of the area where the birds died. No birds will be transported from there to any other place. Our medical team is stationed there and it is examining all people of the village," Muglikar added.

Parbhani's district administration has decided to kill around 8,000 birds in Murumba village where 80 hens had died of bird flu.

An "alert zone" of 10 km radius has been created around Ahmedpur, Maharashtra after 180 birds were found dead there over the last few days.

