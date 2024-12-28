Bizarre wedding incident in UP: Groom walks away from wedding after rotis served late, marries another girl

In a startling series of events, a groom named Mehtab abandoned his wedding over a delay in food service, leaving the bride and her family in shock. The incident occurred during a wedding arranged seven months prior, which had commenced on December 22 with traditional festivities.

According to reports, the bride’s family welcomed the groom's party with sweets and prepared a lavish dinner. However, tensions flared when a member of the groom's side accused the hosts of delaying the serving of rotis, according to the Economic Times. Attempts to defuse the situation failed, leading to the groom’s side departing in anger. Shortly after, Mehtab reportedly married a relative, further compounding the bride’s humiliation.

The bride later filed a complaint with the Industrial Nagar Police Station, expressing her distress over the incident. After facing a lack of action from local authorities, her family escalated the matter to the District Superintendent of Police on December 24.

The bride’s family claims to have suffered a financial loss of Rs 7 lakh, including Rs 1.5 lakh paid as dowry to the groom’s family. The bride has asked the SP to initiate an FIR against five members of the groom’s party, seeking legal recourse for their grievances.

Frustrated by the police's inaction, the bride's brother, Raju, criticised the local law enforcement, noting their failure to respond effectively despite reassurances from the SP. He expressed disappointment, particularly given the initiatives promised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish women's help desks at police stations aimed at improving grievance redressal.