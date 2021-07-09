Blacklisted by Indian govt; separated from wife in Delhi: New Zealand vlogger Karl Rock

Youtube vlogger Karl Rock has alleged the Indian government has blacklisted him, thereby blocking his entry into the country and separating him from his wife and family in Delhi.

Rock said he hasn't been provided with a reason why his name was added to the blacklist. Originally from New Zealand, Rock shifted to India about two years ago to explore the country, and is married to an Indian woman named Manisha.

Rock, tagged New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a Twitter post and said, “Dear Jacinda Ardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife and family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply.”

Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia @MukteshPardeshi pic.twitter.com/sLM2nk9lR3 — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

Rock also posted a video on YouTube, where he accused the Modi government of separating him from his family in India.

“I left India in October 2020 to live in Dubai and in Pakistan. When I went to the New Delhi International Airport, they cancelled my visa. They did not tell me why they were cancelling my visa. So, when I went to Dubai to re-issue my visa to go back home, I was called in the Indian High Commission and told in person that I have been blacklisted,” said Rock.

Rock also claims to have written multiple letters and emails to the Ministry of Home Affairs but to no avail. He alleged the Indian High Commission in his native Wellington also didn't ‘bother’ to help.

Rock alleged the government’s decision to blacklist him coincided with his wife contracting coronavirus during the 2nd wave. He said he was rendered anxious, depressed and unhappy by the government’s decision and his inability to reunite with his wife.

“Imagine being up against the government of India. It was a lot of pressure on my shoulders? But, the one thing I learnt being in a Haryanvi family in India is that you never give up. We will stand up to the Indian government,” he warned.

Rock added he was not given the ‘Right to Reply’ before being blacklisted and therefore, would file a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the revocation of the ban.

