BluSmart cab driver robs Gurugram woman at gunpoint; Company issues apology, says 'deeply saddened'

In Gurugram, a woman and her child were robbed at gunpoint by a cab driver on November 29 while traveling in a BluSmart cab.

The driver reportedly pulled out a gun, forcing the woman to transfer Rs 55,000 from her mobile phone. He then fled with some of her belongings.

BluSmart, the cab company, has issued an apology to the victim, assured swift action against the perpetrator, and promised to strengthen safety protocols for its riders.

The cab driver, Sonu Singh, picked up a woman and her son on November 29 from Airia Mall in Gurugram, with their destination set as Microtek Greenburg in Sector 86.

However, as the cab reached Sector 83, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun, forcing the woman to transfer Rs 55,000 via her mobile phone. He then snatched her phone and bag before fleeing the scene.

Following the woman's complaint, police registered a case against the driver and arrested him on December 1.

BluSmart issued a statement today, expressing their concern over the incident and stating they were "deeply saddened" by what had happened. "We are taking immediate steps to further strengthen our safety protocols, including additional training for our driver-partners and enhanced technology solutions. We apologise to the affected family and are committed to providing them with all necessary support. We will continue to work tirelessly to rebuild trust and ensure that every BluSmart ride is a safe and comfortable experience," the company said.

The accused, Sonu Singh, was presented before a local Gurugram court, which granted the police one day of custody for further investigation.

Calling the incident "disturbing," BluSmart reiterated in their statement that they are taking "immediate steps" to bolster their safety measures.

BluSmart released a statement addressing the incident involving one of its cab drivers allegedly robbing a woman passenger.

The app-based cab aggregator emphasized its use of facial recognition technology to verify driver identities and highlighted the availability of a dedicated safety helpline for riders.

BluSmart also noted that the detailed documentation on the accused driver and the "swift actions of the team" played a crucial role in assisting the police, enabling them to bring the accused to justice within 24 hours.