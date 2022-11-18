‘Body hurts’: Shraddha’s WhatsApp chats from 2020 reveal about physical abuse from Aaftab

Shraddha Walkar's WhatsApp chats with co-workers from two years ago bring out startling revelations about how she was once beaten by her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala, who is now accused of killing her in Delhi. The physical abuse was so severe that she did not have the energy to get out of bed and eventually ended up in the hospital, she confessed.

According to WhatsApp chats, exclusively obtained by India Today, it has been revealed that Shraddha was seen telling her manager at the time, Karan Bhakki that due to severe beating by Aaftab her blood pressure has become low, which is why she was not able to get out of her bed.

The text's timeline, November 24, 2020, is also consistent with a medical report from Shraddha's hospitalisation on December 3, 2020 for "severe back pain, neck pain, and numbness in lower limb."

Shraddha also mentioned an unnamed person in the text from 2020 and said, "I need to make sure he moves out today."

On November 23, 2020, Shraddha sent another text in which she spoke about leaving her current residence. In addition, she said she would go to the police station and meet the "mahila mandal". She added a picture of herself with facial injuries and said she would use it as documentation for a leave of absence from her job.

Shraddha's former manager said that when the incident occurred in November 2020, he supported her and asked the mahila mandal to assist her.

Shraddha appears to have hid the cause of her incident-related injuries from her friends in a subsequent text message. Shraddha explained that she fractured her nose after "tripping while climbing the stairs" when asked what had happened.

Aftab, 28, and Shraddha, 26, both call centre workers, moved to Delhi in May. Four days later, after yet another argument about money and infidelity, he strangled her to death and then chopped up her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator and dumped in a jungle over the course of 18 days, according to police.

Her father, who hadn't spoken to her since May 2021 because he disapproved of her interfaith (Hindu-Muslim) relationship with Aftab, went to the police after learning that she had not been in contact with them for months. This is how the crime was discovered over the past month.

Laxman Nadar, another friend of Shraddha's, previously said in an interview with India Today that she and Aaftab would frequently argue and fight. "She once messaged me on WhatsApp and asked me to get him out of her house. She claimed that if she spent that night with him (Aaftab), he would murder her," said Nadar.

