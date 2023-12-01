Bomb threats rattle over 15 Bengaluru schools, evacuations ensue

scorecardresearch
As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru Police swiftly evacuated students and staff from these schools.

This incident echoes a similar pattern from the previous year when numerous schools in Bengaluru received comparable email threats that ultimately turned out to be false alarms.
SUMMARY
  • One of the threatened schools is positioned opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
  • The initial wave of threats focused on seven schools
  • Subsequently, several more educational institutions received comparable threatening emails

More than 15 schools across Bengaluru were targeted by bomb threats via anonymous emails on Friday, sparking panic among students, parents, and school authorities.

The initial wave of threats focused on seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar, intensifying concerns. Notably, one of the threatened schools is positioned opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Subsequently, several more educational institutions received comparable threatening emails. As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru Police swiftly evacuated students and staff from these schools.

Despite indications suggesting potential hoaxes, the police are meticulously scouring the premises with the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squads. However, they have not yet confirmed the existence of any explosives at any of the schools.

This incident echoes a similar pattern from the previous year when numerous schools in Bengaluru received comparable email threats that ultimately turned out to be false alarms.

(With inputs from Sagay Raj)

Published on: Dec 01, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
