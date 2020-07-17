'Bones felt like soda crackers,' says Tom Hanks; recalls harrowing coronavirus experience

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks recently opened up about his experience with coronavirus. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Hanks said that his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers".

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus in March. The couple was in Australia when they were infected. At that time Hanks was filming for Elvis Presley's untitled biopic.

Recounting the ordeals, Hanks said that his wife went through a tougher time than he did. "Rita had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks," Hanks told Colbert on the channel.

When asked about how it all happened, he said, "We had no idea how it could have happened, where it would have happened". It was after a day out that he started feeling "a little punky!", adding that "Rita had a headache, she was feeling bad. And we were tested in the afternoon".

The couple returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after getting fully recovered. After getting cured, Hanks and Rita volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research. Hanks was last seen in Greyhound.

