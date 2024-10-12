'Bot Life': BigBasket apologises for compliment on ice cream-sanitary napkin combo, Internet reacts

A customer's lighthearted tweet about receiving an unexpected combo of ice cream and a sanitary napkin in their BigBasket order has sparked a humorous exchange with the company.

Amirtha Murugesan recently shared her appreciation on social media for a creative product bundle she came across. Highlighting a combo pack of sanitary napkins and ice cream, she praised BigBasket for the thoughtful pairing. The post, which showcased the platform’s effort to address women’s specific needs, quickly gained traction online, with many users commending the innovative offering.

One user described the combo as the "e-commerce equivalent of ‘I totally get you,’” while another pointed out its “brilliant problem-solving potential.” Many praised the marketing team for their insight into women’s needs, with one person jokingly suggesting that the creator of the combo was “destined to be an amazing boyfriend, but ended up as a product manager instead.”

The exchange took an amusing twist when BigBasket's automated system mistakenly treated the praise as a complaint. The platform responded with an apology and asked for Murugesan's contact details to address the "issue." Their message said, “We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Please share your registered contact number via DM, and we’ll work to resolve this.”

The mix-up quickly caught the attention of social media users, who found humor in the situation. One person commented, “She’s complimenting you, why are you apologizing?” Another joked, “Bots can be so awkward.” The incident also highlighted the quirks of automated customer service, with some comparing the response to a “boyfriend saying sorry for no reason.”