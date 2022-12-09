scorecardresearch
Feedback

'Bought 1kg gobi via #Paytm:' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to this user

A Twitter user said, "Just bought 1kg gobi and made the payment via #Paytm. I have been living in Germany for past 11 years, never have I ever experienced such an ease of payment."

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday took to Twitter to retweet an image of a positive user experience on digital payments app Paytm.

A tweet by user Raghav Oberoi said, "Just bought 1kg gobi and made the payment via #Paytm. I have been living in Germany for past 11 years, never have I ever experienced such an ease of payment."

To this the Paytm chief replied, "Absolutely! I miss #PaytmKaro in so many “developed” countries."

The digital payments app has emerged as popular medium to transact over the last few years. 

Earlier this week, philanthropist and co-chair of Gates Foundation Melinda French Gates, while interacting with villagers at a Delhi village used digital payment app Patym to make a purchase at a kirana or a local store.

In a video tweet shared by Gates Foundation India, the 58-year-old billionaire could be seen holding a plastic bottle of mineral water in one hand and holding her phone in the other hand to scan Paytm’s QR code for payment at a shop in Garhi village of Delhi.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also used Paytm to shop for traditional clothes in Chandni Chowk. Sharing a tweet on Baerbock’s experience, Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India, tweeted: “Packed & productive - a super exciting Day 1 of Minister @ABaerbock draws to a close. Great talks with @DrSJaishankar, an enriching visit to Sis Ganj Gurudwara followed by shopping with Shashi Bansal in Chandni Chowk and using Paytm to pay!”

Reacting to this, Sharma had said, "Welcome all #G20 delegates and foreign dignitaries India and experience India's world class digital payment infrastructure, just #PaytmKaro."

Published on: Dec 09, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Dec 09, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
