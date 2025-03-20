'Bought this before we knew Elon was crazy': Tesla owner's clever attempt to protect car amid growing backlash

Amid an escalating showdown against tech billionaire Elon Musk, a Tesla owner was recently spotted near Seattle sporting a bumper sticker that read, "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy", a user shared on X. The sticker is seen as a dire precautionary measure by the Tesla owner to prevent any attack on the vehicle in light of the rising incidents of vandalism on the Musk-led automaker's vehicles across the world.

""I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy" bumper sticker. I took this recently, Tesla driving in front of me near Seattle, east side by Microsoft," the user who goes by the handle @xaotica shared along with an image of the vehicle. The image has since gone viral, sparking a fresh wave of debate over the public perception of Tesla CEO Musk.

"I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy" bumper sticker. I took this recently, Tesla driving in front of me near Seattle, east side by Microsoft👇 pic.twitter.com/Cp3DZYw9sZ — luna🌔 (@xaotica) March 19, 2025

The sticker is a reflection of growing dissatisfaction among certain Tesla owners who originally purchased the vehicle for its technological innovation but have since become disillusioned with Musk’s leadership. Over the past year, Musk’s increasingly vocal political stance, controversial social media posts, and business decisions—ranging from mass layoffs at Tesla to his involvement with X (formerly Twitter)—have alienated some former supporters.

The sentiment behind the bumper sticker is not an isolated case. Many Tesla owners, particularly in liberal-leaning areas like Seattle and California, have expressed frustration over Musk’s alignment with right-wing politics and his association with figures like US President Donald Trump. In recent months, calls for a Tesla boycott have gained traction, with some owners even selling their vehicles in protest.

While Musk’s influence on Tesla’s success is undeniable, his personal brand has become increasingly polarizing. Some customers have voiced concerns that his political and social positions overshadow Tesla’s core mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Others remain steadfast supporters, arguing that Tesla’s innovation in the electric vehicle market outweighs any controversies surrounding its CEO.