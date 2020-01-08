BoycottNirma trends on Twitter as netizens criticise Akshay Kumar for his role as Maratha warrior in ad

Boycott Nirma was one of the top trends on Thursday due to an ad featuring Akshay Kumar. The actor and the detergent brand have been receiving severe backlash for the portrayal of a Maratha warrior. In the ad, the actor can been seen as a Maratha warrior who has just come back after winning a war.

Kumar is shown wearing dirty clothes which irks the womenfolk standing in the sidelines. To this, Akshay replies that the King's army knows how to wash clothes as well as the enemy.

According to the latest media reports, a complaint has been filed against the actor at Worli police station in Mumbai. The complainant, called Suryakant Jagannath Jadhav reportedly filed the complaint, saying that the advert mocks Marathi culture and has hurt the sentiments of a lot of people. While filing the complain, Jadhav also reportedly provided a CD having the video of the ad.

Following the complaint, #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter. The public condemned Kumar for being part of this ad and didn't have very kind words to say.

Nirma Wishing Powder advertisement insulted Brave Maratha Warriors We demand Nirma Ltd & @akshaykumar Should apologies publicly Withdraw the Advertisement from All Media Otherwise we demand all Hindus #BoycottNirma @HinduJagrutiOrg @astitvam @Girishvhp @KiranKS @girishalva pic.twitter.com/ufLR4kW6fN - Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) January 8, 2020

#BoycottNirma bcoz this ad mocks the brave 'Maratha Warriors' to sell its Washing Powder ! We demand apology from @akshaykumar & request Hon. @PrakashJavdekar, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to take strict measures on this pic.twitter.com/LiM54Wcbze - HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) January 8, 2020

After watching Nirma Advt. all Patriotics demands... Nirma Ltd and @akshaykumar should apologies publicly Withdraw the advertisement from all media#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/QHWKIbRYbO - HJS Mumbai (@HJSMumbai) January 8, 2020

