scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BoycottNirma trends on Twitter as netizens criticise Akshay Kumar for his role as Maratha warrior in ad

#BoycottNirma was one of the top trends on Twitter on Thursday due to an ad featuring Akshay Kumar. Here's all you need to know

Akshay Kumar is criticised for his role as a Maratha warrior in a recent Nirma ad Akshay Kumar is criticised for his role as a Maratha warrior in a recent Nirma ad

Boycott Nirma was one of the top trends on Thursday due to an ad featuring Akshay Kumar. The actor and the detergent brand have been receiving severe backlash for the portrayal of a Maratha warrior. In the ad, the actor can been seen as a Maratha warrior who has just come back after winning a war.

Kumar is shown wearing dirty clothes which irks the womenfolk standing in the sidelines. To this, Akshay replies that the King's army knows how to wash clothes as well as the enemy.

According to the latest media reports, a complaint has been filed against the actor at Worli police station in Mumbai. The complainant, called Suryakant Jagannath Jadhav reportedly filed the complaint, saying that the advert mocks Marathi culture and has hurt the sentiments of a lot of people. While filing the complain, Jadhav also reportedly provided a CD having the video of the ad.

Following the complaint, #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter. The public condemned Kumar for being part of this ad and didn't have very kind words to say.

Also read: 'Are you a Hindu?': Entrepreneur Kishore Mariwala 'ashamed' of India's reputation overseas

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos