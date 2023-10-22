BREAKING: 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal on Sunday. The epicentre of the earthquake is around Khari of the Dhading district, as per the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Dhading is located approximately 55 kms west of Kathmandu.

The depth of the quake was at 13 kms, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Jolts were also felt in parts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. There have been no reports of any deaths or damages in Nepal due to the tremors so far, news agency PTI reported. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in parts of Delhi and NCR.

#Nepal | An #earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Kathmandu Valley this morning. The quake with its epicentre around Khari of Dhadhing district was recorded at 7:39 a.m. today, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The tremor's… pic.twitter.com/occWvkfOez — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 22, 2023

Nepal is extremely prone to earthquakes as it is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century, resulting in pressure which gets released in form of earthquakes.

On October 16, the Sudurpaschim province in Nepal was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake. Earlier this month, two successive earthquakes-- measuring 5.3 and 6.3 on the Richter Scale-- hit western Nepal. The first earthquake measuring 5.3 was recorded at 2:40 pm and was followed by another earthquake of 6.3 at 03:06 pm on October 3, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world, according to the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report.

