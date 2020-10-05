Breaking News: IIT JEE advanced results 2020 announced; check results on jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 result on its official website. The candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2020 exam result on official website -- jeeadv.ac.in.

Of total 1.6 lakh students who registered for the JEE-Advanced, 96 per cent had appeared for the exam. Those who have cleared the exam will now be eligible for admissions in a total of 23 IITs across the country. The answer key of the JEE-Advanced exam was issued by IIT-Delhi on September 29, and candidates were asked to raise issues, if any, by October 1.

Here's how to check JEE Advanced Exam results: