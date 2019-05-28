scorecardresearch
BSEB Inter Compartmental Result 2019: Bihar Board announces Class 12th compartment results; here's how to check your score

Students who had appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website of the Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their results at- bsebssresult.com and biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB Class 12th compartment result today at 12:45 pm. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website of the Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their results at- bsebssresult.com and biharboard.ac.in.

The compartmental exam was conducted by the Board for the students who had failed to clear the BSEB Class 12th examinations conducted in the month of February-March 2019. The Bihar Board had announced the Class 12th Result 2019 on March 30 for nearly 10.19 lakh students, out of which 79.75% of students had cleared the examination.

According to the rules of the Bihar board, grace marks will be given to the student(s) who fail in one subject by not more than 8% and in two subjects by not more than 4%. The pass percentage for theory and practical exams is 30% and 40% of total marks in each, respectively.

Here's how to check BSEB Inter Compartmental Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'BSEB Inter Compartmental Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, you will be redirected to a new page. Now, enter your hall ticket/ registration number and other required details.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: BSEB Inter Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

