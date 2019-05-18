BSEM HSLC Result 2019: Manipur Board Class 10th result expected anytime soon, here's how to check your score

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will declare Class 10th results anytime soon on its official website-bsem.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on manresults.nic.in. This year, as many as 40,000 students had appeared for the BSEM matric examinations. The HSLC examination includes a total of six subjects- Science, Social Science, Mathematics and three language exams including English. The BSEM Class 10th board examinations were conducted from February to March, 2019.

Last year, the BSEM had announced the results on June 3 while the exams were conducted from February 20 to March 17.

Recently, BSEM had declared the Class 12th board results and the pass percentage was recorded to be at 78.83%. In Manipur, Noney district recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.19% followed by Thoubal with 83.14%. Girls outshined boys recording a pass percentage of 77.41% against 70.14% respectively.

Here's how to check BSEM HSLC Result 2019, when it's announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Manipur Board bsem.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'BSEM HSLC Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: BSEM HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

