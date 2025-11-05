BTS in India! Jung Kook to bring ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ exhibition to India for the first time

The golden world of Jung Kook, one of BTS’s brightest stars, is coming to India. ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’, a global exhibition dedicated to the K-pop icon’s first solo album, will make its India debut at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, running from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

The immersive experience — presented by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with HYBE, the global entertainment powerhouse behind BTS — promises to take fans inside Jung Kook’s creative universe, where performance, artistry, and emotion converge. Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM, exclusively on BookMyShow.

A new chapter in India’s pop culture connection

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “Our partnership with HYBE marks an exciting new chapter in bringing transformative global experiences to India. With one of the most passionate K-pop and BTS fanbases here, this landmark exhibition will bring them closer than ever to Jung Kook’s artistry.”

HYBE echoed that sentiment, calling India “one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world.” The company added that “Through GOLDEN: The Moments, we’re glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook’s artistry and the universal power of music.”

Inside Jung Kook’s golden journey

Tracing Jung Kook’s evolution from BTS’s “Golden Maknae” to global pop icon, the exhibition unfolds through themed zones:

The Record of ‘Golden Moments,’ chronicling his journey to stardom and the milestones that defined his artistry.

Golden: Records, featuring awards, memorabilia, and instruments from his GOLDEN album era.

Golden: Photos, exploring the three album concepts SHINE, SOLID, and SUBSTANCE, each revealing a different side of Jung Kook.

Golden: Sounds, an intimate listening space that isolates individual instrumentals and vocals from his hit track “Hate You.”

Golden: Theatre, showcasing his “Standing Next to You” music video and the original stage outfits that shaped his live performances.

Shine Cinema & Solid Cinema, immersive audiovisual experiences highlighting Jung Kook’s signature tracks “Seven (feat. Latto)”, “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)”, and his behind-the-scenes creative process. Advertisement

The exhibition culminates in Golden: Moments, a reflective space where fans can leave messages, becoming part of Jung Kook’s unfolding story.

A cultural bridge between Seoul and Mumbai

For India, ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ marks more than a fan event — it’s a symbol of cultural exchange between South Korea and India. Over the past few years, Indian fans have driven massive K-pop streaming campaigns, attended cinema screenings, and organised community events. This exhibition takes that passion from digital to physical, offering a space where admiration turns into shared experience.

BookMyShow Live’s growing slate of global showcases continues to reshape India’s live entertainment landscape, merging music, technology, and art into immersive formats.

Exclusive merchandise — including a photo keyring with customisable photocard and a limited-edition necklace engraved with “Jung Kook” and “GOLDEN” charms — will also be available via BookMyShow.