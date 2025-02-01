Budget 2025 with a touch of Bihar: The story behind Nirmala Sitharaman’s Madhubani saree

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walked into Parliament to present the Union Budget 2025, it wasn’t just her economic roadmap that captured attention—it was also her attire. Draped in an elegant cream saree with a traditional gold border, Sitharaman’s choice was more than a style statement; it was a tribute to Bihar’s rich artistic legacy and a celebrated artisan behind it.

The saree, adorned with intricate Madhubani motifs, was a special gift from Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, a renowned artist from Bihar’s Mithila region.

Sitharaman had met Dulari Devi during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute, where the two engaged in a warm discussion about the legacy of Madhubani art. Deeply moved by the artist’s work, Sitharaman honored the request to wear the handcrafted saree for Budget Day, turning the national spotlight onto this age-old art form.

Dulari Devi, a master of Mithila or Madhubani art, has spent decades preserving and evolving this folk tradition. Born in 1968 in Ranti village, Bihar, she overcame immense social and economic barriers, including poverty and caste-based discrimination, to establish herself as a leading figure in the art community. Her intricate designs, blending Bharni (color-filled) and Kachnhi (line sketching) styles, have become synonymous with Mithila’s storytelling traditions.

Her journey into art began unexpectedly—while working as a domestic helper in the home of renowned artist Mahasundari Devi. Observing the craft up close, Dulari Devi developed an interest and later pursued formal training at a Mithila art institute. Over the years, her work has gained national recognition, culminating in the Padma Shri honor in 2021 for her contributions to preserving Madhubani art.

This is not the first time Sitharaman has made a statement through her choice of saree on Budget Day. In 2024, she opted for a blue saree with floral motifs, while 2023 saw her in a red saree with black geometric patterns. Each year, her wardrobe subtly underscores India’s traditional craftsmanship, aligning with the government’s broader push for local artisans and indigenous industries.