'Bura na mano Holi hai': Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal takes a cheeky swipe at Sanjay Manjrekar's IPL commentary

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's humorous social media post about Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 gained widespread attention, prompting him to clarify that it was made in good humor. Agarwal, who also serves as a judge on Shark Tank India, responded to a post about Manjrekar's commentary in a playful manner, showcasing his 'shark-like' wit.

"Hello sharks, my idea is a mute button, but only for Manjrekar. This app detects his voice and blocks it from reaching your ears," said Vishal Dayama, a user. In response, Agarwal jokingly remarked, "You'll receive an offer and the deal is sealed. This is a great opportunity."

apko offer milega aaur deal pakki 🤩



yeh bahut badi opportunity hai https://t.co/qVvAqS9AF8 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) March 24, 2024

Recently, many internet users mentioned that Manjrekar's commentary didn't have the energy expected during IPL matches. Agarwal's comment on X received a lot of reactions, as expected.

"New offering in OYO, room service guy will cover your ears during Sanjay Manjarekar's commentary stint," joked an X user.

Some users commented that they had to double-check whether it was a parody account that posted the humorous comment. Another user expressed surprise, saying, "Omg Ritesh, didn't expect you to play along lol."

Others jokingly suggested adding Aakash Chopra and Murali Kartik to the list of commentators who should be 'muted'.

"BTW I actually do like Sanjay's commentary and this is in good zest , like my friend said, bura na mano Holi hai (don't take offence it's Holi)," he said.

On the evening of March 25th, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will compete at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.