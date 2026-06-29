Business wisdom of the day: 'If you want to go quickly, go...'

"If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." — a classic African proverb. Widely cited across the globe as a general African proverb, researchers track its specific linguistic roots to Burkina Faso and East African cultures like the Luo people.

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What the proverb means

At its heart, the proverb highlights a fundamental human trade-off between autonomy and collaboration.

"Go quickly, go alone": When you operate entirely on your own, you face zero friction. There are no meetings, no debates, and no compromises. You can pivot instantly and sprint toward a goal. However, your capacity is strictly limited by your personal energy, time, and resources.

"Go far, go together": Moving as a collective requires coordination, which naturally slows down the initial pace. You have to align goals, manage personalities, and share decisions. But the payoff is endurance. A group can pool diverse skills, share heavy burdens, and support members when they tire, allowing the collective to reach distances a single person never could.

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How the proverb applies for businesses today

In the modern corporate world, this proverb perfectly describes the evolutionary lifecycle of a company and the strategic balance required to survive.

1. The Startup vs. Enterprise Lifecycle: Startups live by the first half of the proverb. They are small, nimble, and need to move fast to find product-market fit before funding runs out. However, as a company matures into an enterprise, speed matters less than scale and sustainability. To build an enduring company, leaders must transition to building robust teams, systems, and partnerships.

2. Innovation and Cross-Functional Collaboration: No single department possesses all the answers anymore. Developing a great product requires engineering, design, marketing, legal, and sales to move in unison. If engineering runs too far ahead without marketing, they build a product nobody knows how to sell.

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3. Ecosystems and Strategic Alliances: Modern businesses rarely succeed in isolation. Tech giants rely on vast developer ecosystems, and manufacturers rely on complex global supply chains. Companies that try to own every single step ("going alone") are frequently outpaced by networks of businesses working toward a shared market goal ("going together").

Why it remains timeless

The proverb remains timeless because it is rooted in biological and psychological truths about human nature rather than temporary trends.

As a species, humans survived not because we were the strongest or fastest individuals, but because we developed an unparalleled capacity for large-scale cooperation.

It doesn’t judge either path. It acknowledges that both speed (going alone) and distance (going together) have their place in life. The magic lies in knowing which phase of the journey you are currently on.