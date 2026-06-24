Business wisdom of the day: 'The more you are in a hurry, the more...'

"The more you are in a hurry, the more you should take the longer way around. (Geupalsurok doragara)" — a classic Korean proverb. It captures a universal truth shared across East Asia. It serves as a warning against the dangers of impatience, reminding us that short-cuts often morph into detours.

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That classic Korean proverb perfectly captures a paradox we’ve all experienced: rushing to save time usually ends up costing us double. When we focus entirely on the finish line, we lose sight of the friction right in front of us.

What the proverb means

At its core, Geupalsurok doragara (급할수록 돌아가라) is an antidote to the "illusion of the shortcut." When urgency spikes, our brains naturally look for the straightest line between two points. However, the most direct path is often unpaved, unpredictable, and prone to bottlenecks.

By deliberately choosing the "longer way around" — the established road, the thorough process, the careful double-check — you are trading a high-risk gamble for a predictable outcome. It’s the realization that moving correctly is ultimately faster than moving fast.

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How the proverb applies for businesses today

In a corporate culture obsessed with speed-to-market, "move fast and break things" has long been the default setting. But the Korean proverb acts as a vital guardrail against the modern pitfalls of impatience:

Product Development & QA: Rushing a software update or physical product to beat a competitor often results in critical bugs, recalls, and public relations disasters. Spending the extra month in quality assurance (the longer way) protects the brand's reputation.

Scaling Too Quickly: Startups frequently try to skip foundational steps — like securing a stable cash flow or finding true product-market fit — in a race to capture market share. Taking the time to build a robust architecture prevents a total collapse under the weight of sudden growth.

Hiring and Culture: When a team is shorthanded, the temptation is to hire the first decent resume that walks through the door. Taking the longer road — conducting rigorous, multi-stage interviews to find the right cultural and technical fit — saves the business from the massive hidden costs of high employee turnover.

Why it remains timeless

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The proverb remains timeless because human nature doesn't change, even as our technology accelerates. Impatience is a hardwired psychological bias; when we feel pressure, anxiety makes us short-sighted.

Whether you were a farmer in the Joseon dynasty navigating a treacherous mountain pass or a CEO navigating a high-stakes corporate restructuring in 2026, the emotional trap is identical. The proverb endures because it speaks to a fundamental law of reality: shortcuts often morph into detours. Doing it right the first time remains the only true shortcut.