'But he made sure it was fixed..': Fans rejoice after Vir Das performs in Bengaluru despite technical glitch

Comedian Vir Das performed in Bengaluru on November 25, despite a technical snag that delayed the show for sometime.

As per a dentist named Manavi Raj, the show was originally scheduled to start at 5:00 PM. Despite the delay, Das kept the audience engaged with his jokes and stories.

I appreciate your patience and happy you enjoyed yourself 🙏 https://t.co/WWoQDF0THN — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 24, 2023

“Please please go watch @thevirdas live if he's performing in your city! Whatta masterpiece of a show! Probably the best I have attended so far! Deserves all the Emmys! The Bangalore 5pm show started with a technical glitch but he made sure it was fixed and the show goes on!” Raj wrote.

Many fans took to social media to praise Das for his professionalism and for not "walking out" of the show, as Trevor Noah did earlier this year.

Another X user, Jim Roberts, praised Das for not leaving the audience and even compared the incident to when US comic Trevor Noah was in town. Due to technical difficulties, Noah had to cancel two of his gigs in Bengaluru, which were scheduled to take place at the Manpho Conventional Centre at Manyata Tech Park.

India. We get the job done, we may grumble, and it may take a second, but we give our all to get there. There’s no bailing on anything 🙏 https://t.co/kbEgFc2d9A — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 24, 2023

“Thank you Vir Das for not walking out on the audience. It would've been very easy to just walk out like Trevor Noah. It takes dedication and effort to get it right, getting additional monitors, sound testing and going the extra mile. Thank you @thevirdas. You’re one of a kind,” Roberts wrote.

“India. We get the job done, we may grumble, and it may take a second, but we give our all to get there. There’s no bailing on anything,” Das replied.

Das also posted a video praising the Bengaluru audience for their kind reception. “Bengaluru! You have my whole entire heart. Thank you for showing up for me,” he wrote.

Bengaluru! You have my whole entire heart ❤️ Thank you for showing up for me. pic.twitter.com/1XNcgfsjoD — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 24, 2023

One fan wrote on X, "Vir Das is a true professional. He handled the technical snag like a champ and still gave us an amazing show. Respect!"

Another fan wrote, "Thank you, Vir Das, for not walking out on us like Trevor Noah. You showed us that you are a real comedian who cares about his fans."

Last year, the popular actor and comedian from the hit film "Delhi Belly" was compelled to cancel a planned show in Bengaluru, leading to a significant blow to his spirits. Starkly contrasted by the tumultuous circumstances last year, he recently released a video called "Get Up Again”, showcasing his downcast demeanour from the previous year compared to the rousing reception offered by the Bengaluru audience this year.

Previously, the show which was slated for November 11, 2022, was axed due to a police complaint registered by a right-wing group. The organization alleged that the comedian had disrespected the Hindu religion, leading to considerable controversy.

