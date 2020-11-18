CA exams 2020: Students oppose ICAI for changing centres days before exams

Thousands of aspiring chartered accountants have expressed their frustration against the ICAI--the apex body that organises the CA exam--because of lack of clarity over the exams and alleged mismanagement in allotting examination centres.

The ICAI is set to conduct the CA examinations (foundation, intermediate, and final from November 21 to December 14. On November 17, just four days ahead of the examination, the institute made changes in 30 exam centres. The changes include shifting centres to new venues and correction in names.

The November CA Exam centres where changes have been made are in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The CA institute also tweeted saying, "ICAI is committed to seeing exams scheduled for November 21 with additional 600+ Centres are conducted smoothly with necessary safety precautions as per SoP released".

However, candidates are angry with ICAI for changing the centres just days before the exam. Also, many students argued that some centres were at the COVID-19 hotspots.