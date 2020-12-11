CA exams for November 2020 Cycle-II to begin on Jan 21: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the Chartered Accountant Examinations for students who had opted for November 2020 Cycle-II will begin on January 21, 2020. The exams will continue till February 7, 2021.

"In reference to the announcement dated November 19, 2020, it is notified for general information that next Chartered Accountant Examinations for the students who had opted-out from November 2020 Examinations and opted for November 2020 Cycle-II is scheduled from January 21, 2021 to February 7, 2021," said an official notification by ICAI.

Under the new schedule, the foundation course examinations will be held on January 21, 23, 25 and 28 next year.

The intermediate course examinations under the new schedule will be held of January 22, 24, 27 and 29 for Group 1, while for Group 2 the examinations will be held on February 1, 3, 5 and 7.

The schedule for final course examinations has also been changed. As per the new scheme the final course examinations will now be held on January 21, 23, 25 and 28 for Group 1. For Group 2, final course examinations will be held on January 30, and February 2, 4 and 6.

"There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the central government or any state government/ local holiday," read the notice by ICAI.

All examinations will commence at 2:00 pm on their respective days. The ICAI wants the aspirants to note that under the new scheme, Paper 3 and 4 of foundation course examination will each be 2 hours long and Paper 6 of final course examinations will last for 4 hours. Rest examinations will be 3 hours long.

"In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST)," the ICAI notification read.

