'Call us underdogs, but we also exist': Amoj Jacob after India relay team shines at World Athletics

Amoj Jacob, a member of the Indian 4x400m relay team, has boldly reminded the athletics world of their presence following their stunning performance at the World Athletics Championship. Seen as underdogs in the championship, the Indian team remarkably defied the odds. Jacob reflected upon the journey and the team's determination stating, "Call us underdogs, but we also exist."

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind the USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of the Japanese team.

Jacob told Sportstar that it was nice that no one was paying attention to them and thinking of them as underdogs ahead of the World Athletics Championships. He went on to imply that they might run for a medal on Sunday.

“Accha hai na kisi ne dhyan nahin diya. Underdogs hi keh lo. But hum bhi toh hai na (It’s good that no one paid attention to us. Call us underdogs, if you must. But we also exist). And now we are coming for you.”

“ Aaj 2.59 bhaga hai. Kal 2.58 bhag lenge. Kya pata medal ke liye bhi lad lenge (Today we ran 2.59. Tomorrow we’ll run 2.58. Who knows, maybe we will run for a medal too),” he said.

Rajesh Ramesh had to be wheeled away after his exertion on Saturday. Jacob predicted that his teammate would return stronger and that they would have to run even faster on Sunday.

"Kuch nahin hua hai. Ji lega woh. Kal aur karna hai (Nothing has happened to Rajesh. He will live. We have to run even faster tomorrow)," said Jacob.

Also Read: Several Delhi Metro stations defaced with ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ slogans ahead of G20 Summit