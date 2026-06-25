Can an AI collar predict when a cow will fall sick? Here's how CowGPT works

Thousands of dairy farmers across India are using CowGPT, an AI-powered cattle monitoring system developed by Nagpur-based startup eVerse.AI, to track animal health, detect illnesses before symptoms appear and improve breeding outcomes, according to a report by The Better India.

The company says the technology is helping increase milk production and farm incomes, with more than 22 lakh farmers using its solutions and over 40,000 connected collar devices deployed across dairy farms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At first glance, the collar worn around a cow's neck may look ordinary. But the device combines Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) technology and data analytics to track an animal's health, activity and movement in real time, alerting farmers to potential problems before they become visible.

Don't Miss: Veg vs Non-veg: Why West Bengal's ISKCON school meal takeover policy triggered a controversy

Founded in 2022 by Ashish Sonkusare, eVerse.AI uses technology to help dairy farmers make better decisions about animal health, breeding and farm management.

"Our mission was to use technology to solve real problems on the ground for smallholder farmers and help put additional income in their pockets," Ashish told The Better India.

Bringing technology to dairy farms

Advertisement

Ashish, a computer science graduate from IIT Bombay, spent more than two decades working with companies including IBM, HP, Cognizant and Amazon Web Services.

Although he built much of his career in the United States, he said his roots in Nagpur and his exposure to modern dairy farming overseas helped him see how technology could be used in India's livestock sector.

"I knew what was happening in advanced countries and I could see the gap in India. I felt that everything I had learnt over the last 25 years could be used to solve problems in a sector that had seen very little technology adoption," he said.

The company spent nearly a year studying farmers' challenges and working with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) before launching its products in 2022.

Advertisement

Vidhi Gaur, who leads the company's sustainability work, said eVerse.AI is also exploring ways to help farmers earn from climate-related programmes.

"We are trying to see how we can bring carbon finance back to smallholder farmers so that they can earn additional incentives along with their regular income," she said.

How the smart collar works

The startup's main product is the Connected Cow Collar, an IoT-enabled device that works much like a fitness tracker for livestock.

The collar tracks a cow's activity, body temperature, movement and behaviour throughout the day. The information is analysed using AI and machine learning models.

One of the device's main functions is early disease detection.

"In many cases, we can identify that an animal is likely to fall sick before visible symptoms start appearing," said Ashish.

This allows farmers to seek treatment early and prevent serious illness.

The collar can also detect heat cycles, helping farmers identify the best time for artificial insemination. Missing this short breeding window can result in failed attempts and added costs.

Farmers receive alerts directly on their mobile phones, helping them take action at the right time.

The device also includes GPS tracking, allowing farmers to locate animals that wander away while grazing.

Advertisement

Alongside the collar, eVerse.AI has developed a Connected Cow app where farmers can store health records, medical history and productivity data.

The company has also launched CowGPT, an AI-powered assistant available on WhatsApp in several Indian languages. Farmers can ask questions through text or voice messages and receive information related to animal care, nutrition and health.

"Building technology is the easy part. Ensuring farmers can use it confidently and benefit from it is equally important," Ashish said.

Farmers see higher milk yields

Ankush Shelke, a 35-year-old dairy farmer from Khedi village, said the technology has helped him manage his animals more effectively.

Before adopting the system, he faced problems such as low milk production, difficulty identifying heat cycles and the risk of losing animals while grazing.

He started using eVerse.AI's Connected Cow technology two years ago.

"As soon as any cow comes into heat, I get an alert on my mobile. If a cow is likely to fall sick, I receive information in advance and can immediately arrange treatment," he said.

According to Ankush, each animal now produces an additional two to three litres of milk every day.

The GPS feature has also helped him locate cows that stray away from the herd.

Advertisement

He said the increase in productivity allowed him to expand his dairy business beyond the five cows he originally owned.

A similar experience was reported by 25-year-old computer science graduate Sujal Bhasne, who helps manage his family's dairy farm.

"Before a cow becomes seriously ill, the sensor detects changes in activity and alerts us. Timely treatment helps maintain milk production and keeps the animals healthy," he said.

Tackling methane emissions

Beyond animal health, eVerse.AI is also working on projects aimed at reducing methane emissions from livestock.

The company says cattle and buffaloes are among the largest contributors to agricultural methane emissions.

Its Maharashtra Methane Mission and Banas Methane Programme encourage farmers to adopt improved feeding practices that reduce emissions while increasing milk production.

According to the company, the reduction in emissions can generate carbon credits, creating an additional source of income for farmers.

“The goal is not only to reduce emissions but also to ensure that climate finance reaches the communities driving these environmental improvements,” Vidhi said.

Expansion plans

The startup has partnered with dairy cooperatives including Amul, Banas Dairy and Mother Dairy. It also works with organisations such as the World Bank, Tata Trusts and the Gates Foundation.

Advertisement

Its work has been recognised by institutions including the FAO's Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation and India's AI Impact Startups initiative.

For Ashish, the biggest measure of success remains the response from farmers.

"When a farmer tells us that they recovered the cost of the device within months or that their income has improved because of our technology, that's the most satisfying part," he said.

The company plans to expand its presence across India's major dairy-producing states and increase awareness of digital tools in livestock farming.

Ashish believes cows should be viewed as "Creators of Wealth" that can generate multiple sources of income for rural households.

He says the goal is to help farmers make better decisions with timely information, whether it is spotting illness early, improving breeding success or increasing milk production.