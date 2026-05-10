From street cows to diyas: 5 things this German woman misses about India

For one German traveller, leaving India did not mean leaving the experience behind. Weeks after returning home, she shared a heartfelt social media post revealing the five things she says she misses the most about India — not famous monuments or luxury holidays, but the everyday experiences that became part of her life during her travels.

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Her reflections have resonated online for capturing how deeply ordinary moments in India can stay with visitors long after they leave.

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Sight of cows on the streets

One of the first things the traveller says she misses is seeing cows wandering freely through roads and neighbourhoods.

For many foreign visitors, it is an unusual sight at first. But during her stay, the presence of cows slowly became comforting and familiar. Her video includes moments of feeding and gently stroking them, showing how quickly the unfamiliar became part of her daily routine in India.

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India’s colours and energy

The traveller also says she misses the colours of India everywhere around her.

From crowded markets and decorated streets to traditional clothing and festival celebrations, her video captures the country’s vivid atmosphere. She suggests that India’s visual energy is something difficult to forget once experienced closely.

For many travellers, India is remembered as much through colour and movement as through places themselves.

The spiritual atmosphere

Another thing she says she deeply misses is the spiritual feeling woven into everyday life.

The clip features temples, river ghats, chanting and diyas glowing after sunset. Rather than feeling distant or formal, spirituality in India appears open and collective — something experienced in public spaces every day.

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According to her reflections, these moments brought a sense of calm and stillness during her travels.

Food and shared meals

Food became another unforgettable part of her journey.

The traveller shares glimpses of vegetarian dishes and street food experiences, suggesting that meals in India felt like more than just eating. The flavours, variety and hospitality surrounding food became closely tied to her memories of the country.

Many visitors often describe Indian food as something they continue craving long after returning home.

The kindness of people

Perhaps the strongest memory she carries back is of the people she met.

She recalls small conversations, shared smiles and acts of kindness from strangers during her travels. Though simple, these interactions appear to have left the deepest emotional impact on her.

Her reflections echo what many travellers often say about India — that it is the people, as much as the places, who make the country unforgettable.

“Will be back in two months”

The traveller ends her video with a simple line: “Will be back in two months.”

For viewers, it captures a feeling many travellers understand well — that for some visitors, India becomes more than a destination. It becomes something they continue missing long after they leave.