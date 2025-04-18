Can arts, commerce students pursue pilot training? Here's what DGCA says

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India is contemplating a significant reform that could allow arts and commerce students to become commercial pilots. Currently, only those with physics and maths in their Class 12 curriculum are eligible for commercial pilot licence (CPL) training. Should this proposal be finalised, it will be sent to the Union aviation ministry for approval.

"Once finalised, this recommendation will be sent to the Union aviation ministry. When they approve it, CPL training will be open for eligible students (those found medically fit) across streams," a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

This potential change addresses a long-standing issue, as the requirement has been seen as a roadblock for non-science students aspiring to enter this field. Veteran pilot Captain Shakti Lumba, who has held senior positions at major airlines, argues that "This is an archaic requirement and needs to go. The physics and maths taught in 12th is not needed by pilots.

They already have the required understanding of these subjects from whatever they have studied in junior classes." Many arts and commerce students have previously had to complete Class 12 examinations in physics and maths through open schools to qualify for the training. "Such students have to give Class 12 exam for physics and maths from open school to become eligible to enrolling for the course. Many have done so," Captain Lumba stated.

Flying school operators have also expressed discontent with the current prerequisites. They argue, "which makes no sense and should go." They point out the inconsistency that while personal pilot licences (PPL) do not require specific subjects, CPL does. "If you are a rich person and want to fly your own plane, having physics and maths in class 12 is not a prerequisite for getting a personal pilot licence (PPL) in India. But for CPL, that is needed. This simply doesn't make sense," remarked a flying school owner.

The DGCA's move is part of a broader effort to streamline pilot training to address the growing demand in India's burgeoning airline industry. The aviation ministry is exploring various options to optimise manpower development. Additionally, the DGCA is evaluating flying schools based on safety and CPL completion times to assist trainees in making informed decisions. "A lot of things are in the works and the changes will show very soon," officials report.

Currently, the requirement for physics and maths has led many Indian students to seek CPL training abroad due to concerns regarding safety and training duration within the country. The reform, if approved, could potentially reverse this trend and make pilot training more accessible domestically. By aligning with international standards, India could significantly expand its pool of qualified pilots, enhancing the competitiveness of its aviation sector.