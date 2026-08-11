Can you check car mileage without the help of a dealer? Here’s the truth

During an interview, Gadkari said that a car’s mileage “can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer’s machine”. The comment came after a journalist claimed that her vehicle’s fuel efficiency had dropped from around 11 kmpl to 7 kmpl following the wider availability of E20 petrol, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol.

Here's what you can do:

Dashboard mileage is an estimate

Most modern cars display fuel-efficiency figures on the instrument cluster or infotainment screen. These numbers are calculated by the vehicle’s Engine Control Unit (ECU), using data such as fuel-injector activity, engine load, throttle position, speed and distance travelled.

However, the figure shown on the dashboard is an estimate, not a direct measurement of fuel consumption. It can vary depending on driving conditions, tyre pressure, road gradients, traffic, idling, air-conditioner usage and the time when the trip computer was last reset.

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Independent tests have found that the difference between displayed and actual fuel economy can range from approximately 2 per cent to 10 per cent, depending on the vehicle and driving conditions. The dashboard reading is therefore useful for tracking trends but may not always reflect exact mileage.

READ ALSO: BT Explainer: How India’s ethanol blending programme compares with Brazil and the rest of the world

Tank-to-tank method gives practical results

For everyday motorists, the tank-to-tank method remains one of the simplest and most reliable ways to calculate real-world fuel efficiency.

To use the method, motorists should:

Fill the tank up to the automatic cut-off, preferably at the same fuel station and pump.

Reset the trip meter.

Drive normally until the next refill.

Fill the tank again up to the automatic cut-off.

Note the distance travelled and the amount of fuel added.

Divide kilometres travelled by litres filled to calculate kmpl.

The formula is:

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Fuel efficiency = Distance travelled ÷ Fuel added

For example, if a car travels 520 km and requires 40 litres during the next refill, its mileage would be 13 kmpl. Repeating the calculation over three or four tankfuls can provide a more reliable average by reducing variations caused by differences in fuel levels and driving conditions.

What dealer equipment can and cannot do

Authorised service centres use diagnostic equipment to read engine parameters, injector performance and ECU data. These tools can help identify mechanical or electronic problems that may reduce fuel efficiency.

However, diagnostic machines do not directly measure a vehicle’s real-world mileage during everyday driving. Official fuel-efficiency certification is conducted in laboratories using standardised drive cycles and precision equipment under controlled conditions.

READ ALSO: Petrol car, SUV sales slip in July as diesel makes a comeback amid E20 concerns

Gadkari’s statement may apply to detailed vehicle diagnostics, but motorists can still measure actual on-road mileage themselves. The dashboard is best treated as an indicator, while the tank-to-tank calculation offers the closest practical estimate of everyday fuel efficiency.