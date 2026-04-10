Can your Dubai landlord raise rent mid-lease? Here's exactly what law says

If your Dubai landlord has been pushing for a rent increase mid-lease, the law is firmly on your side. Dubai's rental regulations are precise, and they leave little room for arbitrary hikes or repeated increases within a single year.

Under local law, a landlord can only raise rent when a lease term expires. The increase cannot exceed 20 per cent and must fall within the range approved by the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

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Beyond the ceiling, landlords are required to weigh broader factors before arriving at a figure, including comparable property values, the condition of the unit and the emirate's prevailing economic climate. If landlord and tenant cannot agree, a tribunal steps in to set a fair rent.

The rules, in full

According to Decree No. 43 of 2013 and Law No. 33 of 2008, which amended Law No. 26 of 2007 governing landlord-tenant relationships in Dubai, a rent increase is only permissible at the end of a lease contract, subject to the following conditions.

The increase must not exceed 20 per cent. It must also align with the DLD-approved range for the relevant area and the average rental value of comparable units. RERA's prescribed criteria for calculating increase percentages apply here, alongside the emirate's economic conditions, the property's physical condition, the rental values of similar units in the same area, and any other factors the Tribunal considers relevant.

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Critically, the landlord must notify the tenant of the intended increase at least 90 days before the lease expires. Springing a hike without adequate notice is not permitted under the law.

When agreement breaks down

If the two sides cannot reach a consensus on the revised rent, the matter does not have to remain unresolved. The Tribunal holds the authority to step in and determine what constitutes a fair rental value, giving tenants a concrete recourse when negotiations stall.

For Dubai residents navigating a rent renewal, knowing these rules is the first line of defence.