Canva calls out Indian user for abusing free service, netizens criticise by saying, ' feel like he wrote his post with nothing but...'

A graphic design platform, Canva, recently called out an Indian user for allegedly misusing its subscription services, suspending his account. The user’s social media post about the incident drew widespread attention and mockery online, particularly for the tone of his complaint.

The incident unfolded when the individual took to LinkedIn to express his frustration about being locked out of his Canva account. Tagging the platform's support team, he described the experience as "absolutely infuriating," citing a lack of "clear communication channels or available support options."

"This is unacceptable," the user declared in his post.

He urged Canva to treat his issue as a "top priority," adding, "I want to make this very clear, there are no issues I expect resolution from your side. A clear email, in case you need my attention, is what is reasonable."

In a direct appeal, he requested, "Please, in place of a dolloped response that may only add to the struggle, send me a short and quick reply."

In response to the man's LinkedIn post, Canva's support team addressed the issue directly in the comments section, accusing him of breaching the platform's terms of use through "fraudulent Canva for Education subscription abuse."

"As a result, we've terminated your subscription and suspended your account, effective Dec 17, 2024," the team stated.

Canva for Education, a free visual communication tool for teachers and students, was at the center of the controversy involving the Indian man's account suspension.

The man's now-deleted LinkedIn post was eventually shared on Reddit, where users criticized his actions.

One Redditor titled the discussion thread, "Infuriated freeloader gets owned by Canva in the comments."

Another commenter remarked, "I feel like he wrote his post with nothing but a thesaurus and righteous anger."

On Reddit, another user pointed out, "He’s using a free account by pretending to be an educator when he’s actually in business. Teachers and students get it for free, businesses have to pay."