'Care for life as...': Bryan Johnson's $2 million a year 'cheating death' plan hits autoimmune wall

For years, Bryan Johnson has become the global face of the longevity movement, spending nearly $2 million a year on an obsessive regimen of tests, therapies and experimental treatments aimed at slowing — or even reversing — the aging process.

But despite tracking hundreds of biomarkers and putting his body under constant medical surveillance, the biohacker says he missed a disease silently attacking him from within.

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Johnson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the stomach's acid-producing lining. The diagnosis, confirmed through a stomach tissue biopsy in May, came after years of unexplained low iron levels that standard medical tests failed to fully explain.

Rather than accepting the condition as something to be managed for life, Johnson says he intends to challenge conventional medicine by pursuing what he describes as an unprecedented effort to find a cure.

"My stomach is eating itself," he wrote in a post on X (formally twitter), adding that current medicine largely accepts autoimmune gastritis as incurable and focuses only on monitoring the disease and managing its complications.

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A mystery that took years to solve

Johnson said the first clue emerged more than a decade ago when routine health checks consistently showed abnormally low ferritin, the body's iron storage protein. Despite following a carefully monitored diet and trying multiple forms of oral iron supplementation, his iron reserves never recovered.

Initially, the problem was attributed to his plant-based diet, intense exercise routine, sauna sessions and hyperbaric oxygen therapy — all factors that increase the body's demand for iron. But none explained why his body refused to absorb the mineral.

Earlier this year, Johnson rebuilt his medical team, which began re-examining his long history of autoimmune thyroid disease. That prompted doctors to investigate a condition known as thyrogastric syndrome, in which autoimmune thyroid disease and autoimmune gastritis frequently occur together.

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To rule out hidden internal bleeding, Johnson underwent a colonoscopy, which came back completely normal. At the same time, doctors performed an upper endoscopy, ordered multiple stomach biopsies and measured several immune biomarkers.

Blood tests revealed anti-parietal cell antibodies at nearly five times the normal limit, strongly pointing to autoimmune gastritis. Tissue biopsies later confirmed early-stage autoimmune damage to the stomach lining.

Johnson said the disease would likely have remained undiagnosed had doctors relied solely on visual examination during the endoscopy, as there were no obvious signs of damage.

Why the disease often goes unnoticed

Autoimmune gastritis develops slowly and often produces no symptoms until significant damage has already occurred.

The condition reduces the stomach's ability to produce acid, making it increasingly difficult to absorb iron and vitamin B12. Over time, it can lead to anaemia and increase the long-term risk of stomach cancer.

Johnson argues that one reason the disease frequently escapes detection is because doctors tend to focus on haemoglobin levels rather than ferritin. Since the body depletes stored iron before haemoglobin begins to fall, patients can remain iron deficient for years while standard blood counts appear normal.

Following the diagnosis, Johnson received a 1,000 mg intravenous iron infusion, correcting his iron deficiency. But he says treating the underlying autoimmune disease remains the bigger challenge.

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Trying to cure what medicine only manages

Instead of limiting treatment to monitoring and nutritional supplementation, Johnson and his team have outlined an ambitious research roadmap.

The plan begins with regular monitoring of biomarkers such as ferritin, vitamin B12, gastrin and chromogranin A to track disease progression.

The next step involves detailed immune profiling using repeat biopsies, cytokine analysis and T-cell studies to determine precisely which immune pathways are driving the disease.

Depending on those findings, Johnson says his team hopes to explore targeted therapies involving inflammatory signalling pathways, immune-cell regulation and, eventually, engineered treatments such as CAAR-T cell therapy and AI-designed biological therapies.

He acknowledged that none of these advanced approaches currently represents an approved cure. Many remain experimental, while others still need to be developed.

A broader message

Johnson says his diagnosis has reinforced one lesson: the absence of symptoms should not be mistaken for good health.

He also believes advances in artificial intelligence, genomics and cell engineering mean diseases long considered incurable deserve to be re-examined.

Johnson is now inviting researchers working on autoimmune gastritis, immune tolerance, regulatory T cells and engineered immune therapies to collaborate, hoping that what began as a deeply personal diagnosis could eventually help reshape the treatment of autoimmune diseases more broadly.