'Career halted, passport seized': IIT-IIM graduate calls out 498A 'misuse' in viral video

Amid growing debates on the misuse of dowry harassment laws, IIT-IIM graduate Prathyusha Challa has shared her family’s ordeal, alleging extortion and false accusations under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

In a YouTube video, Challa explained how her brother’s 10-day marriage spiraled into a prolonged legal nightmare that cost her career opportunities, withheld her passport, and left her family emotionally and financially drained.

Related Articles

Section 498A, intended to protect married women from cruelty, has faced increasing scrutiny for alleged misuse. The Supreme Court, in a recent judgment, highlighted this concern, stating that there is a “growing tendency” to use the law as a “tool for unleashing personal vendetta” against husbands and their families. A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and Kotiswar Singh warned that vague and generalized accusations in matrimonial disputes, if unchecked, could lead to arm-twisting tactics and harassment of innocent family members.

Challa’s story echoes these concerns. Her brother, an assistant professor in Hyderabad, married a woman from Rajahmundry in February 2019. Within days, the relationship turned hostile. “She misbehaved with my parents, barred my brother from his room, and threatened suicide repeatedly,” Challa alleged. Ten days after the wedding, the woman left the family home and filed a 498A case, accusing the family of harassment.

Pratyusha Challa is an IIT IIM Graduate



But she is also a #498A "accused"



Her sister-in-law who stayed with her family for just 10 days has implicated her entire family in #498A accusing them of dowry & domestic violence



Pratyusha has exactly 2 lines against her in FIR but… pic.twitter.com/wvEUp9Ln6n — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 9, 2025

Challa claimed the case was part of a broader extortion plan orchestrated by her sister-in-law and her family, who allegedly executed similar schemes in other instances. She further alleged that the FIR was lodged in violation of Supreme Court guidelines, without proper counseling or investigation.

“The police even arrived in her private vehicle, making the process appear premeditated,” Challa said.

Her brother has made nearly 40 trips between Hyderabad and Rajahmundry for court hearings, often delayed due to the petitioner’s absence. Meanwhile, her parents’ health has deteriorated under the stress. “These five years have been nothing but traumatizing,” Challa said.

The Supreme Court’s observations resonate with Challa’s plight. In its recent ruling, the court quashed a 498A case, noting that vague and sweeping allegations without concrete evidence cannot justify criminal prosecution. The court emphasized the need for scrutiny to prevent misuse of legal provisions and undue harassment of innocent family members.