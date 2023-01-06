UP college lecturer cancels wedding for not getting Fortuner car in dowry, says report

In a bizarre incident, a government college lecturer in Uttar Pradesh named Siddharth Vihar allegedly called off his wedding after the bride's family refused to give him Fortuner as dowry. The incident happened in Ghaziabad,UP.



According to the Times of India report, the lecturer demanded a Fortuner from the bride's family as a dowry just a month before the wedding. After his demand was denied, the lecturer called off the wedding by just texting the woman.



The FIR stated, “On October 10, 2022, the woman’s family booked a WagonR as a gift for the groom. Following this, a member from the groom’s family came to the bride’s house and demanded a Fortuner instead. However, the bride’s family refused their demand. On November 23, the lecturer called off the wedding."



The college lecturer was booked under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Dowry Act sections.



Earlier, bride Neeta Yadav had previously abruptly called off the wedding after taking two "pheras" in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh as the groom was "too dark.” The issues began after the couple exchanged garlands during the wedding ceremony.



After two "pheras," Neetu abruptly declared her intention to call the wedding off. She insisted that she was not getting married to the groom who had previously been introduced to her. She continued by saying that she disliked the colour of his skin.



Her family members reportedly begged her to return, but she left the mandap and did not, according to an IANS report. The groom and his family members decided to leave after more than six hours without solemnising the union. The groom's father has now filed a police report alleging that thousands of rupees in jewellery given to the bride as a gift has not been returned to them.