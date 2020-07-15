CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE board result declared at cbseresults.nic.in; 41,000 candidates score over 95%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 10th board result shortly on its official website. According to the CBSE, overall Pass Percentage is 91.46 per cent. An increase of 0.36 per cent in pass percentage in comparison to last year. In 2019, the CBSE class 10 board exam pass percentage stood at 91.10 per cent. This year it stood at 91.46 per cent . This year a total of 20,387 schools conducted CBSE Class 10 board exam at 5,377 exam centres.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in a message to students on Tuesday, said, "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of Class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck". Nearly 18 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2020.

All the students, who sat for CBSE Class 10 exam 2020, will be able to check their results at -- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. Besides, students can also check the result via -- DigiLocker app, Umang app, IVRS, Mobile SMS, email, and from the school website.

3:05pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal congratulate to all CBSE Class 10 students

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted saying, "Congratulations to all CBSE Class 10 candidates for the success in your first public examinations. May you excel in all your future endeavours,building your careers and contributing to the nation's welfare".

Assam C Sarbananda Sonowal also congratulated Class 10 CBSE students. He wrote, In this difficult hour, it is heartening to know the brilliant results of my young friends. Congratulations to all who have successfully passed the CBSE Class 10 Examinations".

3:00pm: MHRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates schools, students for CBSE Class 10 result

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Wednesday, congratulated all students, teachers and parents after the announcement of class 10 result of CBSE board.

2:55pm: CBSE Class 10 students must note that the board has started sending results via SMS and email. Students can also access results through DigiLocker.

2:45pm: According to CBSE, students who have appeared in three exams only the best of two papers will be considered. Those who appeared in one or two exams, the internal assessment will also be included.

2:30pm: CBSE Class 10 board result pass percentage in government-run schools:

In today's CBSE Class 10 resuts 2020, the pass percentage of government-run schools stood at 80.91 per cent and govt-aided schools at 77.82 per cent.

2:15pm: CBSE Class 10 board result 2020: Pass percentage in Delhi increased by almost 5%

National capital Delhi recorded 85.86 pass percentage at the CBSE Class 10 board examinations 2020. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 80.97 of Class 10 students at the CBSE-affilated schools in Delhi.

2:00pm Kendriya Vidyalayas record 99.23 pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 results

The Kendriya Vidyalayas have recorded a pass percentage of 99.23 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 exam result.

KVs have begged top position among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya stood at second spot with pass percentage at 98.66 per cent.

1:45pm: CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2020: 41,000 students scored above 95% marks

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.

1:14pm: Regions that recorded more than 95% pass percentage:

Trivandrum- 99.28%

Chennai-98.95%

Bengaluru-98.23%

Pune-98.05%

Ajmer-96.93%

1:10pm: CBSE Class 10 result declared: Girls perform better than boys

A total of 93.31 per cent girls have passed in the CBSE Class 10th board result 2020. Whereas, only 90.14 per cent boys passed this year.

1:08pm: Trivandrum has reported highest pass percentage at 99.28%

Just like Class 12 CBSE board exam result 2020, for Class 10 result also Trivandrum has emerged as the top-region with highest pass percentage at 99.28 per cent.

1:06pm: CBSE's website crashed

Due to heavy influx of students on CBSE website, the board's website has crashed. Students are advised to check results via app-DigiLocker or UMANG to get fast access to your scorecards.

1:05pm: 0.36% increase in pass percentage

An increase of 0.36 per cent in pass percentage in comparison to last year. In 2019, the CBSE class 10 board exam pass percentage stood at 91.10. This year it stood at 91.46 per cent.

12:59pm: CBSE Class 10 board exam result declared: 91.46% students passed

12:50pm: The CBSE has announced the CBSE class 10th exam results today. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy. Students can check their results on cbseresult.nic.in. Candidates can check result on mobile as well.

12:40pm: CBSE declared Class 10 board exam results

12:30pm: CBSE Class 10 board result: What if websites fail to work?

When CBSE announced Class 12 exam results on Monday, a lot of students had a tough time accessing the board website as it got crashed within minutes of announcement of the results.Students need to visit Google play store or Apple store app in their phones and download any of these apps. Thereafter, they will have to login by entering CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and last 6 digits of exam roll number. The apps are easy way to view the scorecards.

12:20pm: 88.78% students passed in CBSE Class 12 board exam.

CBSE declared the result of Class 12 board exam 2020 on Monday.This year, Divyanshi Jain stood as CBSE Class 12 board exam topper. Divyanshi scored full 600 marks in all six subjetcs of humanities.

12:10pm: How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 online

1. Students need to log in to CBSE official website--cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

5. Download the result and take print out of it

12:05pm: CBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

As the CBSE board is going to announce Class 10 exam result shortly, students are advied to keep their admit cards ready. This will be required for checking result.

11:55am: CBSE 10th Results 2020 likely to be declared shortly

The CBSE is set to declare Class 10 board results shortly. It is expected that CBSE will announce the result at some point in the afternoon. Yesterday, the board announced Class 12 exam result at 12 noon.

11:50am: CBSE class 10 board result 2020: Date and time

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) minister Nishank himself tweeted yesterday that CBSE Class 10 board result will be announced on Wednesday. However, the board has not informed about the timing of the result. Students are requested to keep checking the CBSE board's website to know about their results.

11:40am: CBSE Board result 2020

CBSE, this year, conducted class 10 exam from february 15 onwards. The last exam, which was supposed to be held on March 20, got cancelled. Besides, CBSE could not hold all the examinations in northeast Delhi due to riots in the city.

11:30am: How to check CBSE 10th class result 2020 via Microsoft app

1. Download Microsoft application from Google play store

2. Register your mobile number and email-id

3.After successful registration, click on CBSE Result 2020

4.Click on Class 10 and then enter school code, centre number, roll number, admit card id and the date of birth

5.Now, click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

11:25am: Six methods to check CBSE board 10th result

1. From CBSE offocial websites

2. DigiLocker

3.UMANG app

4.SMS

5.IVRS

6.Microsoft

11:20am: CBSE 10th result 2020 cbse website:

The CBSE Board will shortly be announcing the Class 10 result. the result will bedeclared on will be declared online, on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check result from results.gov.in.

11:10am: CBSE Class 10 Board result 2019:

Last year, 57, 256 students scored more than 95 per centmarks in CBSE CLass 10 Board examinatiion. Whereas, 2,25,143 scored between 90 per cent and 95 per cent.

11:00am: Class students from northeast Delhi, who were hit by riots, will be among those students who will be evaluated on the basis of a new assessment scheme. This means the CBSE board will consider average best three subjects of students who appeared in more than three subjects. For those appearing in three exams, the board will take an average of the best two subjects.

10:50am: CBSE Class 12 Board exam result 2020:

The number of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693. This year, 38,686 students scored above 95 per cent.

The board has decided to give an option to students to take a re-test if they are not satisfied with their results and want to improve them. However, the marks scored in the retest will be treated as final

10:40am: CBSE Class 12 Board exam result 2020:

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Out of which, over 38,000 students secured marks above 95 per cent and over 1.57 lakh scored above 90 per cent.

10:30am: This year CBSE decided against releasing the merit list and replaced the term "fail" with "essential repeat" because of the exceptional circumstances. Students must note that the term "fail" will not figure in the result documents.

10:15am: If any student fails then he/she will get a chancegive another attempt through supplementary exams. The supplementary exam dates will be out after the announcement of CBSE Class 10 board exam result.

9:50am: Minimum passing marks:

Students need at leat 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2020.

9:45am: How to download CBSE marksheet using UMANG app:

1. One need to create an account in the UMANG app by registering with a mobile number

2. Fill your credentials: admit card ID, CBSE board roll number, and date of birth

3. Click on Class 10 marksheet tab

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

9:40am: How to download DigiLocker and get your CBSE Class 10 examination marksheet:

1. First, download the DigiLocker from Google Play Store or App Store

2. Enter the mobile number that you provided to CBSE prior to sitting for the examination.

3. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Insert that to OTP to log in to your DigiLocker account.

3. Thereafter, enter the security pin--the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

4. Once you insert the security pin, you will get access to your account.

5. Students can now view/download/take print out of their results on DigiLocker.

9:30am: The CBSE 2020 Class 10 marksheets and certificates will be issued through DigiLocker or UMANG Apps, established by Department of Electronics and Information Technologu (DeitY). The digitally signed certificates and marksheets will be made avilable for the students after the announcement of the results. Students can download the result from DigiLocker only.

9:20am: CBSE alternative assessment scheme:

This year CBSE Board hasreleased an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10 students. This will work in the following ways:

1. The result will be based on the number of subjects a student sat for in the CBSE exams before they got cancelled due to the lockdown. The board will take the average score of the number of attempted exams.

2. However, if a student has appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performances in internal projects.

9:10am: Last year CBSE Class 10th result:

In 2019 Class 10th CBSE board result, a total 13 students shared the top position by scoring 499 marks out of 500. Out of these 13 top scorers, 7 were boys and six were girls.

9:00am:Students can also view their results on Digilocker and UMANG app.

CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. Students can also view their results on the UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

8:50am: Students can access their Class 10 CBSE results via phone call also:

1. Dial 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

2. Dial 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country).

8:40am: CBSE 10th Result 2020:How to check result on mobile

To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

(CBSE10) space (Roll no) space (Admit card id)

8:25am: CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2.Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Log in your credentials and login

4.The result will be displayed on the screen