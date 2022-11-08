Chandra Grahan begins; Lunar Eclipse to last 1 hour and 7 minutes

The lunar eclipse has started, with the Moon completely obscured by Earth's shadow. The Moon now appears reddish in colour because the sunlight that has already travelled through the Earth's atmosphere is currently reflecting off of it.

The total phase of the eclipse has started, with Earth's shadow covering the entire Moon. The total phase of the eclipse will end at 5.12 PM IST, while the partial phase will last until 6.19 PM IST. The partial lunar eclipse began at 2:39 pm.

When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, it creates a lunar eclipse by blocking some or all of the Moon's sunlight. As a result, the Moon's surface casts a shadow, which is what we can see from Earth.

The total phase of the eclipse will be in progress during moonrise in the Eastern regions of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, totality would not have been complete for some cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, until Moonrise.

"This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it's visible in your area," NASA wrote. The next total lunar eclipse will occur in March 2025. However, partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will be seen between the periods.

A partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Bengaluru and Hyderabad at 05:43 and 05:57 p.m., respectively. It will last for 1 hour 46 minutes in the cities.

Due to the total lunar eclipse, many temples, including those at Kedarnath and Badrinath are closed. According to ANI, all temples in Telangana, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta are also closed.

