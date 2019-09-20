Chandrayaan 2: ISRO examines cause of communication failure with lander Vikram

A team of space scientists and a national committee of academicians are analysing the cause of the communication failure with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram on the lunar surface, said ISRO on Friday.

Lander Vikram lost communication with ISRO's ground station on September 7 during its final descent on the moon at 2.1 kms above the lunar surface.

The US space agency, NASA also tried establishing contact with lander Vikram. The agency's Jet Propulsion laboratory had beamed a radio frequency to the lander to elicit a response after landing of Vikram didn't go as planned.

Unfortunately, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) also failed to spot Vikram lander. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter camera instrument sent pictures of the intended Moon touchdown site for the Vikram lander but shadows in the area could not capture the lander's exact position.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission comprised the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), Vikram (1,471 kg, four payloads) and Pragyan (27 kg, two payloads). This Rs 978 crore mission was launched into space on July 22 by GSLV Mk III. After five earth-bound orbit raising activities, Chandrayaan-2 was inserted into the lunar orbit . On September 2, Vikram separated from the orbiter.

Meanwhile ISRO on Orbiter said, "The Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction". ISRO added that initial trials for orbiter Payloads were completed successfully.



#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. More details on https://t.co/Tr9Gx4RUHQ

Meanwhile, the National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander ISRO (@isro) September 19, 2019

The mission life of Lander Vikram was one Lunar day, which is equal to fourteen days on the Earth. On September 14, the life of Vikram expired as its solar panels were no more exposed to Sun.

So far, out of the 38 attempts of 'soft landing' on the lunar surface, only 20 have been successful. Just five months back, Israel's attempt crash-landed on the moon.

Also read: Chandrayaan 2: NASA fails to locate Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Also read: Chandrayaan-2: ISRO has just 3 days to re-establish contact with Vikram lander as night descends on Moon