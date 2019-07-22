Incredible! Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India Rs 978 crore, Avengers film was made at Rs 2,443 crore

Chandrayaan-2 launch: India could have sent two lunar missions for the budget of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, there would have been millions of dollars left unused from the multi-starrer's budget. Not only Avengers: Endgame, many big-budget Hollywood movies are way expensive than India's second mission to moon.

To begin with, Indian Space Research Organisation spent Rs 978 crore on the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The amount of Rs 978 crore that includes Rs 603 crore for the mission as well as Rs 375 crore for the launch translates to $142 million. On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame was produced on a mammoth budget of $356 million, or around Rs 2,443 crore. In fact, each of the four Avengers movies cost more than the mission.

The Avengers was made on a budget of $220 million, Avengers: Infinity War cost $316 million, and Avengers: Age of Ultron was made on a budget of $365 million.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides with a budget of $379 million, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Justice League with $300 million each are all at least twice the amount it took to prepare Chandrayaan-2.

If some of the back-to-back movies produced in a series are taken into account then the Hobbit trilogy along with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and At World's End, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2 as well as the Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2 are all expensive than the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Chandrayaan-2, all set to launch on July 15 was aborted after ISRO detected a technical glitch. Chandrayaan-2 is India's first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the moon's South Pole. The technology that will be used to explore the lunar terrain is indigenous.

After the mission, India will join an elite group of countries to have done a soft landing on the surface of the moon after Russia, America and China. The mission, which carries a total of 13 payloads, including three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria, seeks to improve understanding of the moon.

