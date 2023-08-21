Chandrayaan-3: Know Moon landing date, time, when, where, how to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 landing: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that space enthusiasts across the world can watch the landing of Chandrayaan-3 at 6:04 pm on August 23. Chandrayaan-3 landing can be watched live on the official ISRO website, its official YouTube channel, ISRO’s Facebook page and DD National from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23. You can also tune into India Today and Aaj Tak for the live broadcast. Space enthusiasts can also check out BusinessToday.In’s live blog for the latest updates.

ISRO has also asked schools and other educational institutions to host live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. The Indian space agency asked institutions to publicise this event among their students and faculty besides organizing the live streaming. Earlier in the day, ISRO shared images of the Moon’s far side captured on August 19 by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) planted inside Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

As Indians are looking forward to Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing, here’s a look at the spacecraft’s journey so far:

July 7-13: Date to launch the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled after which electrical tests were completed and launch rehearsals were conducted

July 14: Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched into the space

July 15: The first orbit-raising maneouvre takes place and is successful.

July 17: As Chandrayaan-3 inches nearer to the Moon, the second orbit-raising maneouvre is performed.

July 22: The fourth orbit-raising maneouvre or Earth-bound perigree firing is complete.

July 25: Another orbit raising maneouvre is performed and the translunar injection is planned for August 1.

August 1: Chandrayaan-3 is inserted into the translunar orbit, and the lunar-orbit insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5.

August 5: A milestone is achieved as Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.

August 6-16: Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is reduced gradually from 170 km x 4313 km around the Moon to 153 km x 163 km.

August 17: Lander module is successfully separated from the propulsion module and the deboosting is planned for August 18.

August 19: Chandrayaan-3’s lander module is only 113 km x 157 km orbit around the Moon. The second deboosting is planned for August 20.

August 20: Second and final deboosting is conducted, which reduces the lander module’s orbit to 25km x 134km.

